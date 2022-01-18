Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' 7Fates: Chakho registers record breaking numbers, Bella Hadid talks about mental health and more

It is time to glance through all the hot and happening stories of Hollywood. Among the big newsmakers of today, we have stars like BTS members, , , and many more. K-pop boy band BTS remains to be in the news for its music but now they are also making it to the headlines for their webtoon 7Fates: Chakho. Gal Gaddot garnered attention as she responded to director 's claims. For more details, scroll on to get all the info. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook sings Super Tuna along with RM, J-Hope and Jin; 'So BTS’ says ARMY – watch videos

BTS' 7Fates: Chakho registers record breaking numbers

BTS' webtoon BTS' 7Fates: Chakho that released recently has made a history by surpassing 15 million views in just two days. A HYBE employe spoke about the same and said, "7Fates: Chakho set a record number of views for a newly released Naver webtoon. It is also the first web novel to have been simultaneously launched in 10 languages," as reported by Korean JoongAng Daily.

Gal Gadot responds to director Joss Whedon's claims

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot had previous claimed that she had arguments with director Joss Whedon on the sets of the film and claimed that he threatened her career. Now, in a profile in New York Magazine, he has denied all the allegations and mentioned that English is not the first language of Gal Gadot. Hence, the misunderstanding. However, in response, Gal Gadot mentioned that she understand English perfectly and stated that she will never work with him again.

Bella Hadid opens up about mental illness

Bella Hadid has shocked all when she had posted her crying selfies on social media and opened up about struggling with mentall illness. Now, in an interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine, she stated that she experienced mental and physical pain during her struggle. She was quoted saying, "I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn’t know why," further adding, "[When I posted them] it was to make sure that anybody that was feeling that way knew it was OK to feel that way."

Emma Stone called a ‘jerk’

On Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Andrew Garfield stated that he kept his ex-girlfriend and co-star Emma Stone in dark about his appearance in Spider Man: No Way Home. He was quoted saying, “Emma kept on texting me and she was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!’ She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me.’ And like, I honestly… I kept it going, even with her, it’s hilarious." And when she finally saw the movie, she told him, "You're a jerk."

says 'I am 60 & sexy'

As Jim Carrey dropped a video on his birthday, he called himself sexy even at the age of 60. He shared the video with the caption, "It’s ma birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I Love you all!!!"