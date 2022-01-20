Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jimin finds J-Hope's lookalike, Britney Spears calls sister 'selfish little brat' and more

Hollywood celebrities rule the headlines. Among the top newsmakers of today, we have stars like K-pop band members Jimin and J-Hope, , Chrissy Teigen, and many others. BTS members made it to the headlines as Jimin found a lookalike of J-Hope. Britney Spears feud with sister grabbed attention. Chrissy Teigen spoke about her 6 months of soberity and more. To get all the detailed information on the stars, scroll on. Also Read - Gaspard Ulliel, Paul Walker, Sridevi and other celebs who died in freak accidents

BTS' Jimin finds J-Hope's lookalike

On the way to the airport, Jimin told J-Hope that he perfectly resembles an iconic piece of candy. Since J-Hope weares beanies a lot, Jimin tried to have some fun and compared him to candy. ARMY went all out to churn out some funny tweets over the same comparing him to kisses.

Britney Spears calls sister Jamie Lynn a 'selfish brat'

In her recent post, Britney Spears lashed out at sister Jamie Lynn and called her a brat. She wrote, "You selfish little brat !!!" adding "Saying how weird and dumb it was that I bought a house for Mamma !!!! She was so proud and you told that interview girl that it was just weird … LIKE I GUESS I WILL JUST WALK IN THESE HALLS … Why did you say that ???" She also made another post addressing Jamie.

Chrissy Teigen celebrates 6 months of sobriety

In her recent post, Chrissy Teigen shared that it has been six months that she has been sober. She penned how she has been away from alcohol for the past six months and stated that she is happier than before. She wrote, "6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha. I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again? I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo."

Alec Baldwin sued for defamation

As per the latest reports, actor Alec Baldwin has been seud by the family of a U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan. The family has alleged that they have been receiving social media hatred as the actor reportedly claimed on Instagram that one sister of the Marine was an "insurrectionist" for attending former President 's Washington, D.C., rally last year.

Moon Knight actor Gaspard Ulliel dies in skiing accident

Moon Knight actor Gaspard Ulliel passed away following a skiing accident in the French Alps, as reported by IANS. French Prime Minister Jean Castex, wrote on Twitter, "Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly. It is with a heavy heart that we will no longer see his most beautiful interpretations. We have lost a French actor."