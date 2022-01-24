Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS's V's INSPO behind his go-to dance move, truth behind Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter's pic and more

The day is almost about to end but not without your daily dose of trending Hollywood news. Among the newsmakers of the day, we have celebrities like BTS member V, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Kanye West-Julia Fox, Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner and others. The K-pop boy band member made it to the headlines as he shared the inspiration behind his go-to dance moves. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas remained in the headlines as they welcomed their baby daughter via surrogacy. Kanye West and Julia Fox's relationship remained in the news. Scroll on. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas surrogacy: Taslima Nasreen defends her 'readymade babies' comment; shares PeeCee's old tweets

BTS member V shares his inspiration behind his go-to dance moves and deletes it

V had shared a scene of the late Hong Kong singer and actor Leslie Cheung from the 1990 film Days of Being Wild and then deleted it. But ARMY was quick to record the video shared and derive that Leslie Cheung is the inspiration behind V's go-to moves.

It's similar to this classic Taetae dance?pic.twitter.com/XbXdfYMBIl — Mariel⁷♡ (@cutetaeful) January 20, 2022

Truth behind Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' baby picture

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they have welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy, pictures of the couple with a baby went viral on social media. Fans started assuming that the picture is of their baby, however, these pictures are old and the babies in the pictures are Nickyanka's nephew and niece.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recreate Kardashian moment

In a recent video shared by Joe Jonas, we see him and Sophie Turner recreating a Kardashian moment. In the video, Joe says "I'm so jet lagged from Australia" in Khloe's voice dubbed over. Sophie then asks him why and he replied saying, "Because I just came back from Australia...".

Legendary Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler passes away at 73

French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler is no more. He passed away at the age of 73 and the news was confirmed on his official Instagram account by his team. He was the one who created many iconic outfits for stars like , , , Cardi B and others.

Julia Fox responds to allegations of her dating Kanye West for clout

In Forbidden Fruits podcasts, Julia Fox responded to allegations of people saying that she is dating Kanye West for clout and fame. She was quoted saying, "People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real."