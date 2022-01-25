Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jin delivers strawberries to trainer, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas renovate LA home for baby and more

Hollywood stars keep bustling in news circuit for various reasons and today is no exception. Among the top newsmakers from the tinsel town, we have celebrities like K-pop boy band member Jin, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Julia Fox-Kanye West, and many more. Jin has been named as Starwberry Fairy by his fans as he has been delivering the sweet fruits to his close ones. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are ruling the headlines because of the arrival of their baby girl through surrogacy. Without any further ado, scroll on to get all the info! Also Read - BTS: SUGA aka Min Yoongi's pre-debut pics will leave you amazed at his TRANSFORMATION from cutie to sexy global superstar

BTS member Jin turns Strawberry Fairy

After deliveries strawberries to pregnant sister-in-law, it got revealed that BTS member Jin sent a box of sweet fruit to his personal trainer. Ever since then ARMY has been calling him all kinds of cute names. From Strawberry Captain to Strawberry Fairy, Jin is being widely appreciated by his fans for promoting his uncle's farm.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas renovate their LA home

As per the latest updates, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have renovated their LA home to make it more family friendly. This is to make their baby daughter comfortable. It was recently that Nick and Priyanka announced that they have welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy.

Julia Fox-Kanye West's romance

Julia Fox and Kanye West's romance has become the talk of the town and the couple is not shying away from putting their love on display. Recently, Julia shared some pictures from their trip to Paris Fashion Week and even revealed their couple name - Juliye.

Taylor Swift hits back at Gorillaz singer Damon Albar

Damon Albar had made certain claims about Taylor Swift and stated that she does not write the lyrics of her own songs. Reponding to this, Taylor Swift on Twitter slammed Damon and said, "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really f****d up to try and discredit my writing. WOW."

Chris Evans joins on Red One

As per the latest reports, Captain America Chris Evans has officially come on-board Amazon Studios’ upcoming holiday movie Red One and will be sharing the screen space with Dwayne The Rock Johnson. We are excited for this one.