Among the biggest newsmakers from Hollywood, we have celebs like BTS' Suga, Kim Kardashian - Kanye West, Gigi Hadid - Zayn Malik, Zendaya - Tom Holland and many others. BTS member Suga trended on social media as he shared a few new photos on Instagram. Kim Kardashian responded to an explosive claim made by her ex-husband Kanye West about a s*x tape. Spiderman star Tom Holland and Zendaya's new cosy pictures created waves on the internet.

BTS ARMY goes bonkers on Suga's new pictures

BTS member Suga shared a few new pictures on his Instagram account and ARMY is unable to keep calm. In the photos, we see him taking photos and while he does so, he can be seen squatting. This has left ARMY laughing hard. Even J-Hope couldn't stop himself from laughing. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga and more grooving to Shah Rukh Khan-Sushmita Sen's Main Hoon Na song will get your feet tapping [VIDEO]

Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West's s*x tape claims

In his recent interview, Kanye West reportedly claimed that there was a second s*x tape of Kim Kardashian and Ray J. Via a representative, Kim has now responded to the claims and denied it. As per PEOPLE, a statement by Kim's team reads, "After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."

Tom Holland - Zendaya's romance

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted in London as the actress took a trip to meet the Spider Man star. Pictures of the two walking outside Tom Holland's home and then getting into a car have made their way to the internet.

Disney responds to Peter Dinkale's criticism

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinkale recently criticised Disney for its upcoming live action adaptation of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'. Now, Disney has responded to Peter Dinkale's criticism. A statement by the company reads, "We are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's co-parenting saga

A source close to Us Weekly stated that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are managing baby daughter Khai's co-parenting 'just fine'. The source reportedly stated that there is no custody battle between the two and they are trying to work things out as co-parents.