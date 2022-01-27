Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V shares glimpse of unreleased Heart-Breaking track, Kim Kardashian's 'threesome' combo and more

As the day nears its end, we are back with your daily dose of trending news straight from Hollywood. There is never a dull in tinsel town. Celebrities are always bustling in the news circuit for several reasons. Today, among the biggest newsmakers of the day are starts like BTS member V, , , Jennifer Aniston and others. BTS ARMY was over the moon as V shared glimpse of his unreleased track. Kim Kardashian spoke about threesomes while Courteney shared about her love life. So without any further ado, scroll on to get all the gossip! Also Read - BTS: SUGA's unseen pic from a Korean restaurant goes VIRAL; desi ARMYs compare him with Salman Khan of Tere Naam and Professor Snape from Harry Potter

BTS' V shares glimpse of unreleased song

On Instagram, BTS' V shared a video that has blank screen and only audio. He can be heard singing, "I see your smile, I smile too I see you cry, I'm crying too Since you're not here, I've lost my only light I'm all by myself, 9 feet under," and ARMY is speculating that it is yet unreleased song.

Kim Kardashian's 'threesome' confession

While promoting her latest KKW Fragrances collaboration with celebrity florist Jeff Leatha, Kim Kardashian revealed the three scents that turn her on. She spoke about the combination of gardenia, tuberose and jasmine and said, "That combo, that threesome, literally makes me horny."

Courteney Cox opens up about her relationship with Johnny McDaid

FRIENDS star Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have been dating for almost 8 years. In a recent interview, Monica revealed everything that she loves about Johnny. To PEOPLE, she qas quoted saying, "He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."

Jennifer Aniston wishes Ellen DeGeneres with famous kissing pictures

On Insta stories, Jennifer Aniston shared a picture of her kissing Ellen DeGeneres as she sent out birthday wishes to her. She captioned the picture as "Big kiss to the birthday girl."

dating singer Lykke Li?

Latest rumours in tinel town are that Brad Pitt is secretly dating Swedish songsterss Lykke Li. As reported by The Sun, a source revealed that Brad and Lykke were spotted having dinner together. However, there is no confirmation of any sort from either parties.