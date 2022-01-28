As the day comes to an end, here is a recap of trending news from Hollywood. Many stars remained to rule the headlines today. K-pop boy band member Jungkook made it to the news for a very weird reason. Tom Holland's Uncharted final trailer left everyone excited. has recieved his due recognition. and Pete Davidson's love saga again grabbed eyeballs. So without any further ado, read on to get all the dope from tinsel town. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook graces the ad of English coaching class in Haryana; fans say, 'Let's go and cut the poster tonight' – view tweets

BTS' Jungkook's viral English coaching class ad Also Read - BTS: Taehyung and Jungkook grooving on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor's High Heels is a treat for all TAEKOOK stans [VIDEO]

On Twitter, a photo where we can see the photo of Jeon Jungkook on the ad of an English speaking class in Sonipat, Haryana has gone viral. Indian ARMY (fans) are tripping hard over this ad. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V shares glimpse of unreleased Heart-Breaking track, Kim Kardashian's 'threesome' combo and more

@taebootyswhore Listen, lets go and cut the poster tonight 12 am nobody will know that we were the one who theft it OK. — BTSxARMY?WHERE IS JIMIN? (@Lachimolala_RI) January 25, 2022

Tom Holland impresses in Uncharted final trailer

Moving away from his Spider Man avatar, Tom Holland is next to be seen in Uncharted. A final trailer of the film has made its way to the internet and fans are totally impressed with his Indiana Jones-styled action adventure. The film also stars .

Ryan Reynolds to have a street named after him

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is going to get his due recognition as a street is going to be named after him in Ottawa. Jim Watson, Mayor of Ottawa, tweeted, "It's clear that Ottawa has a special place in Ryan's heart - and in his honour, I'll be bringing forward a motion later today to have a street named after him. Ryan Reynolds Way will be located in a new subdivision in the east end. Look forward to seeing it open soon!"

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson high on PDA during date night in LA

In the latest pictures that made their way to the internet, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were seen holding hands as they exited from a restaurant in LA post their dinner date. Giving them company was Kim's sister .

wants twins

In a recent interview, Paris Hilton mentioned that her top priority is to be a mother and she wants twins first. On E! News' Daily Pop Monday, she was quoted saying, "I don't know it's hard to say. I always wish I had an older brother because I feel like if I did then he would protect me and things like that in school," after she said that she wants twins.