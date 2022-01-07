Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' RM's home leaves Indian ARMY thrilled, Kylie Jenner flaunts baby bump and more

It is time to take a recap of all the trending Hollywood news of today. Many celebrities made it to the headlines. BTS member RM made it to the news as all his Indian fans got excited over a book that lays on the shelf of his home. also left all her fans thrilled as she shared some of the stunning pictures flaunting her baby bump. Another celebrities who made it to the news are Kanye West - Julia Fox, Tom Holland and others. So without any further ado, here is a look at the top stories. Also Read - BTS: RM's home leaves desi ARMY thrilled; fans spot a book on Chandigarh's architecture and wall piece with Indian connect — read tweets

BTS' RM impresses Indian fans Also Read - BTS' Suga X Jungkook X Chakho: 5 adorable YoonKook moments that'll leave you impatient for their webtoon track

A picture from BTS leader RM's home made it to the internet and fans noticed that a book on Chandigarh's architecture lay on his shelf. Indian ARMY has gone totally crazy over the fact that RM has some connect with the country. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Update on BTS' Seoul Concert, Britney Spears' 1st glass of wine in 13 years and more

Kylie Jenner flaunts her baby bump

In the latest sets of pictures, Kylie Jenner flaunted her growing baby bump in full glory. She can be seen in ripped jeans and cropped white top. Fans are gushing over it and how.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ? (@kyliekily)

Golden Globe Awards 2022 to be a private affair

After Golden Globe Awards 2022 event getting cancelled, it has now been announced that it will be a private affair with winners being announced on social media. A statement reported by Hollywood Reporter read, "This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed. We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media."

Tom Holland pitched for young James Bond

In his latest interview, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland stated that he had pitched the idea of young James Bond to Sony. However, the idea got rejected. Speaking to Total Film Magazine, he said, "It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn't really make sense. It didn't work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don't think the Bond estate [was] particularly interested."

Kanye West and Julia Fox' PDA filled photoshoot

A few pictures of Kanye West and Julia Fox have made their way to the internet and they are high on PDA. Reportedly, Kanye arranged for a photoshoot for Julia Fox at a restaurant in New York without informing the actress.