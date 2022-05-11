Ranveer Singh has been given a major Twitter boost for his upcoming release, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the likes of which only Hollywood celebs have been granted in the past. Yash Raj Films has partnered with Twitter to celebrate Ranveer Singh’s upcoming comedy, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is slated to release on 13th May, with his fans around the world. On Wednesday, 11th May, at 11 a.m., the star brought his “jordaar” personality exclusively to Twitter and took over the Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) account to engage with his fans worldwide. Also Read - Thor Love and Thunder: Director Taika Waititi REVEALS Chris Hemsworth starrer is a ‘midlife crisis film’

Ranveer Singh joins Nicolas Cage for Jayeshbhai Jordaar

In doing so, became the first Bollywood celebrity to achieve the honour, joining the ranks of , Zoe Kravitz, Tom Holland, Nicholas Cage, Dame Judi Dench and the ward-winning cast of the multiple Oscar-winning Dune to name a few. During the takeover, Ranveer also responded to fan questions submitted using the hashtag #AskRanveer, delighting his Indian as well as international fans on the service. The account's header image also switched to a Jayeshbhai Jordaar-themed avatar. Twitter has even introduced a custom emoji, which fans can activate by tweeting with the hashtags '#JayeshbhaiJordaar', '#Jayeshbhai' and '#Jordaar'.

Ranveer Singh reveals the reason behind his new Twitter move

Talking about the takeover, Ranveer Singh said, "My love affair with the movies is fuelled by the passion of my fans – they're the secret of my energy. And there's nothing more grounding and lovely than being able to connect with them as intimately as I have been able to because of Twitter. The movie, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is a special one, and I can't wait to share it with our audiences here in India. What better way to kick off release week than a jordaar conversation with the @TwitterMovies fam?"

Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey in her Bollywood debut and his directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar.