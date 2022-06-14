Jennifer Aniston ate THIS salad every day while filming FRIENDS to stay in shape? Rachel BREAKS SILENCE

Jennifer Aniston had the HOTTEST body while filming FRIENDS. She essayed the role of Rachel Green and was loved by everyone. Fans aspired to be like her. Well, there's a secret behind her hot body. It was Courtney Cox who had revealed it to all. In 2010, she revealed that Jennifer Aniston ate the same salad every day for 10 years. That was her diet regime. Now, recently, a video went viral on TikTok allegedly revealing the ingredients of the salad. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Sara Ali Khan remembers her Kedarnath co-star; pens, 'So many firsts have happened because of you'

The famous TikTok salad

Food blogger Hannah shared a video that had the recipe for the salad. It was a classic Cobb salad with a twist. It included red onion, cucumber, pistachios, fresh parsley, fresh mint and chickpeas. But in an interview with Elle, Jennifer Aniston rubbished that she ate this salad for almost 10 years. She mentioned that she won't eat so much chickpeas as it is not good for the digestive system. She was quoted saying, "Well, that salad, dare I debunk that? That's not the salad that I had every day on FRIENDS. I feel terrible because it's literally taken off like crazy, and it looks like a delicious salad, by the way, but that's not the one that I had on Friends."

Well, okay then! That sets the record straight. Fans who were all charged up to eat that salad every day just to be in shape like Jennifer Aniston, take a decision wisely.

Jennifer Aniston's fitness mantra

Jennifer Aniston is a fitness freak and she has often spoken about how she maintains her weight. She reportedly follows intermitten fasting. Which means she eats in 8-hour window and fasts for remaing 16 hours. To Insider, she had said, "I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours. Fortunately, your sleeping hours are counted as part of the fasting period. You just have to delay breakfast until 10am."