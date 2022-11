There have been various speculations about Jennifer Aniston having had a tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband . The actress was frequently surrounded by rumours of her pregnancy and it took a toll on her mental health since she was trying hard to get pregnant. In her new interview, Jennifer finally opened up about her struggle with infertility and also addressed the rumours of Brad Pitt ending their marriage because she couldn't give him a kid.

Talking about the conjectures that were being made about her personal life, Jennifer told Allure, "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point."

Jennifer further revealed that the years and years of speculations about her pregnancy was very hard to deal with. She even underwent IVF to get pregnant but it didn't work out. And now years later, Jennifer isn't bothered about it at all. She said that she would have given anything if someone had even said to her to freeze her eggs. She now has zero regrets about it.

The 53-year-old actress was married to Brad Pitt in 2000 and the two got divorced in 2005. While Brad went on to marry , Aniston married actor in 2015. But both the relationships couldn't survive longer. While Brad got separated from Angelina in 2016, Jennifer parted ways with Justin in 2017.

Earlier, Jennifer had talked about how she turned to professional help after decades of dealing with horrible insomnia, sleepwalking and how sleep anxiety had made her dread another night of counting cracks in the walls. She finally sought help from a doctor which is something she absolutely recommends people do.