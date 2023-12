In a shocking turn of events, Matthew Perry passed away on 28th October this year. The Friends star's demise sent shockwaves across the globe. Matthew's Chandler Bing will remain one of the most iconic and celebrated characters from the American sitcom. The Friends costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc asked for some privacy as they dealt with the loss of their dear friend. And now, Jennifer has opened up about Matthew and her last conversation in her recent interaction.

Follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp for the latest entertainment news updates. Also Read - Friends star Matt LeBlanc bids adieu to Matthew Perry with a heart-wrenching note

Jennifer Aniston reveals her last conversation with Friends costar Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston sat down with her The Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon for an interview with Variety. The actress reminisced about her deep bond with the late Matthew Perry. She talked about Matthew being in a good place before passing away. Jennifer claimed that Matthew was happy and healthy. He had quit smoking and was looking forward to getting back into shape. He was happy, Aniston reveals. Also Read - Matthew Perry cremated mile away from Friends set; Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and others attend Chandler's last journey

Furthermore, Aniston reveals deets of her last conversation with Matthew Perry. The actress was texting Matthew the morning of his sudden demise. "I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy," Jennifer Aniston gushed recalling how funny Perry was. Also Read - Jennifer Aniston to Beyonce, Hollywood celebrities who slayed in Indian traditional wear

Trending Now

Watch this video about Hollywood celebs here:

Jennifer Aniston talks about Matthew Perry and his health before his demise

The Murder Mystery actress talked about Matthew Perry working towards his health. He had challenges but he was very dedicated to getting back his health, reveals Aniston. The actress shares Perry had a tough journey. She shares they all miss her dearly and gushes about the late actor-comedian making them laugh very hard.

Jennifer Aniston's heartfelt tribute to Friends star Matthew Perry

Days after Matthew's demise, Jennifer took to her social handle and penned a heartfelt note remembering him. She talked about never experiencing pain like this before. The actress talked about Matthew being a part of Friends stars' DNA. Matthew was a chosen family member for her. She remembered him and how he knew how to make people laugh. Jennifer recalled in her post that they had been talking to each other in the last couple of months and how she could still hear him talking in his iconic Chandler Bing manner.