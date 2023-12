Jennifer Aniston is one diva we cannot love to adore. She is stunning, sassy and a complete sweetheart. The actress, 54 was in the news for her steamy make out scene with Jon Hamm on The Morning Show. The series comes on Apple TV+. Fans were surprised to see Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm in the buff getting steamy on the show. The Mad Men actor has taken off his clothes for shows like Good Omens before but Jennifer Aniston fans got a bit of a shock and surprise. The actress was completely nude as the actor placed his hands on her bare breasts.

Jennifer Aniston has this take on intimacy co-ordinators

Co-star and her BFF Reese Witherspoon asked her if she felt OK while she smooched Jon Hamm. Making fun of the awkwardness of doing such a scene, the lady said she is too old school for the concept of intimacy co-ordinators. She was quoted as saying, "They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, “What does that mean?". It seems she laughed it off when they explained to her what they did on a set. Jennifer Aniston said Jon Hamm and she were seasoned enough to figure things out. On the show, she plays news anchor Alex Levy while Jon is Paul Marks, a tech billionaire.

Fans go gaga over steamy scene of Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm

It seems after a hard-hitting interview, sparks fly and the two end up in bed. People commented that she looked as great as she did in The Break Up where she first stripped completely for the cameras. Jennifer Aniston said eating healthy, drinking lots of water and good sleep helped her look great. She also believed in regular exercise.

The Morning Show will be coming up with season four after such a fab response. It is a show based on the electronic media.