The burning issue of pay gap has been a hot topic of discussion in the entertainment industry for quite some time now, but none more than in Hollywood, where it initiated and still spreading like wild fire. The Hollywood pay gap issue has been addressed by a number of big A-lister in the film industry both men and women, and now, the latest to join the bandwagon is Oscar winner and one of the industry's biggest stars, Jennifer Lawrence. Not only does the actress makes some shocking revelations about the gender pay gap in Hollywood, but also discloses some emotionally tough moments about her dual miscarriages, which the world never knew of before.

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she'll 'never be paid as much as men'

In a recent conversation with Hollywood news Vogue magazine, Jennifer Lawrence did not mince her words one but when she expressed her frustration about Hollywood's glaring gender pay gap, emphasising that regardless what she does or how much she achieves, she'll "never be paid as much as many of many of the guys", with the reason being that she has a "vagina". Fortunately, Jennifer agreed that the problem runs deeper in other industries, too, addressing the prevailing sexism and misogyny in American politics.

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she went through two miscarriages

Jennifer Lawrence recently gave birth to a healthy baby boy, who's now 6 months old. However, what the rest of the world except probably her inner circle did not know is that the star had undergone two miscarriages before that, once in her early 20s, and the second time while filming the multiple-Oscar-nominated 2021 film, Don't Look Up, making her feel all the more fortunate and blessed to have a smooth pregnancy third time around.