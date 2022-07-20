Jennifer Lopez and recently got married, 0n 17th July, at a small Vegas chapel, in an extremely simple, intimate ceremony. We know that such words have been used to describe celebrity in the past, too, only to end up flattering to deceived but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding lived up to the billing as the bride wore an outfit from one of old movies, sent out very few invites, kept it private in the truest sense, given the few numbers of family and friends that attended and simply went on with the wedding sans much advertisement at all. And now, we hear that JLo and Ben did something that truly underlined their love since more than 20 years. Also Read - Charu Asopa hits back at Rajeev Sen for accusing her of playing the 'victim card'; 'Let's leave everything to time'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez cry as they exchange wedding vows

For the unit initiated, and were set to tie the knot back in the early 2000s, but intense media scrutiny supposed to have completely ruined their relationship and they had parted ways. After further failed marriages and relationships, the two eventually rekindled their romance a couple of years ago and the way they did it took everyone by surprise as it seemed like their relationship had never ended, such has been the love they shared. And now, chapel coordinator Kenosha Booth has reportedly told People magazine that they shed tears while exchanging wedding vows, which were self-written, and their rings, too, were as simple as could be.

Jennifer Lopez pens her thoughts after marrying Ben Affleck

Besides a gown from one of her movies, the source also informed that JLo later changed into a white, off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad gown, which was again as simple as could be. After getting married to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wrote in her newsletter: "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

BollywoodLife wishes the happy couple the very best for their journey ahead.