Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck planning a wedding soon after the big engagement announcement? Here's what we know

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time. They were earlier engaged in 2002 and were set to get married following her. However, owing to differences, the couple parted ways. In 2004 they called off their engagement and left many Bennifer fans heartbroken. She then married Marc Anthony while Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner. Both their marriages did not last forever. Years later, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their love and now they are engaged. So does that mean a big fat wedding is on its way?

Well, if the reports are anything to go by, and are not talking about the wedding as yet. A source close to PEOPLE stated that Jennifer is absolutely in love with her green engagement ring, however, there is no rush for them to get married. The source was quoted saying that they are 'not talking about a wedding' as yet. Further, the source also shared that "It's very cute to see how excited she is. Ben makes her incredibly happy."

It was via a newsletter that Jennifer Lopez shared about her engagement with Ben Affleck. She had shared a video on her Instagram revealing that there is a piece of exciting news that she wants to share with all. The news was that she is now engaged to Ben Affleck. She also shared that green is her lucky colour. The actress mentioned that she is always wearing green whenever anything good has to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Congratulations to the couple. We can't wait to see them as Mr and Mrs.