Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take their relationship to the next level; get married in a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas

Bennifer fans here's time to rejoice! Our favourite couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally married. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Jennifer and Ben Affleck tied the knot this weekend in Los Vegas. It seems like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a FRIENDS-inspired wedding as reportedly they had a secret wedding at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas. They could also be inspired by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker who had a similar wedding recently.

As per the reports, Jennifer Lopez announced her marriage to Ben Affleck through a newsletter dedicated to her fans. She wrote, "We did it" in it and signed as Jennifer Lynn Affleck. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote as reported by The Hindu. It is after 20 years that the couple could finally settle in matrimony.

Calling it the best night ever, Jennifer Lopez further wrote, "Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with." She described that they waited in the line with four other couples and got married just a little after the midnight. It was in April this year that she had announced her engagement with Ben Affleck.

It was in back in 2000s that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first connected. They were a couple and even got engaged. However, later in 2004, Jennifer and Ben called off their engagement right before they were to exchange their wedding vows. Twenty years later, Ben and Jennifer connected again and fell in love with each other all over again. Well, something that are meant to happen will always happen.