Jennifer Lopez and BTS follow each other on Twitter; is a new collaboration on cards? ARMY thinks so – read deets

After BTS' reunion with Ed Sheeran for Permission To Dance turning out to be a massive global chartbuster, ARMY thinks that the popular K-Pop band might collaborate with the Latin American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez as the they both have recently followed each other on Twitter. With these two singing sensations becoming mutual on the micro-blogging site, ARMY wonders that whether the Bangtan Boys are finally working on their Spanish release. Here are some of the tweets of the fans... Also Read - Big Hit Music's clarification on BTS and Coldplay collaboration for My Universe will break Army's hearts
While the K-pop band has topped the charts with Dynamite, Butter and their recent release Permission To Dance, the band earlier expressed their desire of releasing more songs in other languages. RM recently told Entertainment Weekly, “We’re open to anything… Maybe when it’s time, I think we’ll be able to release another song in English or Korean or Spanish — or any language.” Also Read - BTS: Suga REVEALS he almost drowned in the ocean as a child; Army will find Jimin and J-Hope's reaction relatable AF
