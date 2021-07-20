Jennifer Lopez and BTS follow each other on Twitter; is a new collaboration on cards? ARMY thinks so – read deets

After BTS' reunion with for Permission To Dance turning out to be a massive global chartbuster, ARMY thinks that the popular K-Pop band might collaborate with the Latin American singer and actress as the they both have recently followed each other on Twitter. With these two singing sensations becoming mutual on the micro-blogging site, ARMY wonders that whether the Bangtan Boys are finally working on their Spanish release. Here are some of the tweets of the fans... Also Read - Big Hit Music's clarification on BTS and Coldplay collaboration for My Universe will break Army's hearts

.@BTS_twt and @JLo (Jennifer Lopez) now follow each other on Twitter - JLo follow BTS on Instagram too pic.twitter.com/QD1oBy4Dc1 — BTSChartDaily⁷ (@BTSChartDailyx) July 19, 2021

They getting ready to make that l Spanish song — vick ?️‍? (@ugh_vick) July 19, 2021

Okay if this is gonna be a collab I’m gonna die! ?@JLo has been my childhood heroine for years and still stands for female empowerment and self-confidence! My god this woman is so sexy and talented ?✨#BTS #jenniferlopez https://t.co/TpVjN5qp0v — Hypatia Persephone ✨? (@HypatiaViktoria) July 19, 2021

Será que habrá una colaboración entre #BTS y #jenniferlopez estoy pensando eso que me dicen ustedes???? pic.twitter.com/BzwuCdvppd — JUNGKOOKIE01_10 BTS-ARMY? (@ILOVEYOUBTSARM3) July 20, 2021

While the K-pop band has topped the charts with Dynamite, Butter and their recent release Permission To Dance, the band earlier expressed their desire of releasing more songs in other languages. RM recently told Entertainment Weekly, "We're open to anything… Maybe when it's time, I think we'll be able to release another song in English or Korean or Spanish — or any language."