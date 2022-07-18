Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now Mr and Mrs. After announcing their engagement in April, the two top stars from Hollywood drove down to Las Vegas to exchange wedding vows. It was on Sunday night that Jennifer and Ben's wedding took place. The Hustlers actress revealed the same through a newsletter that she signed as Jennifer Lynn Affleck. In the letter she wrote, "We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives." Now, here comes the stunning picture of the diva post-marriage. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan shares vacation pics with Jeh Ali Khan; captures Saif Ali Khan-Taimur in a goofy candid pool shot

JLo flaunts her wedding ring

Taking to her Instagram account, Jennifer Lopez shared a beautiful picture that clicked in the bedroom a few hours after the wedding. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her gorgeous wedding ring studded with diamonds. The smile and the glow on her face speaks volume of how happy she is to be a married woman. She captioned the post as 'Sadie'. For those who don't know, Sadie is a reference to a song that goes 'Sadie, Sadie, Married Lady'. Check out her post below:

Bennifer's love story

and 's love story actually began in 2000. They fell in love with each other and were engaged, however, by 2003 they called off their engagement and parted ways. 20 years later, Ben and Jennifer found love again in each other and now they are a married couple. Pictures and videos of the Bennifer wedding are all over social media. The stars appear to be deeply in love with each other and their fans are over the moon with this development. It was a small but sweet wedding at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas.