One of the most loved couples in Hollywood, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their first wedding anniversary today. Taking to her social media account, Jennifer marked the occasion by sharing unseen pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony a year ago and captioned the post with a sweet little song. Notably, the duo's marriage last year marked their reunion as a couple nearly two decades after their initial breakup.

Jennifer Lopez’s anniversary post for Ben Affleck

In the pictures posted by Jennifer, the couple can be seen all happy and enjoying the ceremony. In the first picture, Ben can be seen lifting his new bride in his arms while both of them had a wide smile on their faces. The second picture captures the duo sharing a kiss while standing under the fireworks.

The caption of Jennifer's post read, "One year ago today … Dear Ben, Sitting here alone Looking at my ring ring Feeling overwhelmed It makes me wanna sing sing How did we end up here Without a rewind Oh my This is my life… Jennifer." Take a look:

Several fans took to the comments section of Jennifer’s post to react to her mushy post. One user wrote, “I love your love story because it's so similar to my own. A love like this that is so unlikely. Against all odds. You find each other again and do it right.” Another comment read, “Happy Anniversary Jen & Ben may you stay strong and live a Happy, Blessed and a healthy life together.”

Jennifer Lopez recalls 2004 breakup with Ben Affleck

A few months ago, Jennifer spoke about how her breakup with Ben Affleck back in 2004 made her feel like she was going to die. "It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die,” the singer told Page Six in an interview.

She further added, "It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most ‘would never happen in Hollywood' ending.”