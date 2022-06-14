has opened up about the time when she had thought of quitting the showbiz after she was being body-shamed over her curvy buttocks. In her Netflix Documentary Halftime, the actress-singer pointed out that she was propelled to fame at a time when the celebrity body ideal was super-skinny. She stated that not fitting the mould contributed to pushing her to the verge of giving up her dreams. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Johnny Depp to release music album with Jeff Beck after winning case against Amber Heard; BTS boys express love for ARMY and more

"There were many times where I was just like, 'I think I'm just going to quit.' I had to really figure out who I was. And believe in that and not believe in anything else. When I started working, the beauty ideal was very thin, blonde, tall, not a lot of curves. I grew up around women with curves so it was nothing I was ever ashamed of. It was hard, when you think people think you're a joke - like a punchline. But it wound up affecting things in a way that I never intended," she said.

After Jennifer's shocking revelation, her fiance expressed his shock at the body scrutiny she was under. 'I said to her once, 'Doesn't this bother you?' And she said, 'I'm Latina, I'm a woman, I expected this.'"

The documentary also follows Lopez in early 2020, and covers how she was livid she was forced that year to split her Super Bowl half time performance with . Lopez branded their joint show the "worst idea in the world" in her new one-off film, directed by Amanda Micheli.

Lopez, who has scored 17 Top Ten singles, sold 80 million records and starred in almost 40 films including "Out of Sight" alongside George Clooney, said she was also ordered to compromise on using the performance to slam .

The day before the show, bosses told her to lose cages on stage containing child actors, as a comment on the then-U.S. president's border force locking immigrants behind bars. She refused and ranted in a row with producers, "I'm trying to give you something with substance, not just us out there shaking our f****** a****."

(With IANS Inputs)