Avengers actor Jeremy Renner has shared his first selfie from the hospital. It seems he is stable now. Well, the actor got run over by a snow plough and suffered immense injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital. Now, he is doing better. The accident happened on Sunday outside his home in Reno, Nevada. He was run over by his own snow plough that weighs 6,500 kilos. It seems he suffered chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. In his first Insta post, he wrote that he is still too messed up to type but thanked everyone for the love and prayers. This should give relief to fans. Also Read - Avengers Endgame actor Jeremy Renner 'Critical' after snow plowing accident; suffers injuries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

The Avengers gang sent him cheerful notes. Chris Pratt said he was continuously praying for him. Thor Chris Hemsworth wished him a speedy recovery. Captain America Chris Evans said he was as tough as nails. The Russo Brothers, Taika Waititi and Vanessa Hudgens also sent love. He plays the role of Hawkeye in the Avengers. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Amber Heard makes bizarre revelation about Johnny Depp's drug abuse, Hawkeye aka Jeremy Renner spotted playing cricket in Rajasthan and more

It seems neighbours became alert when they did not see the star who was clearing the snow with his plough. The local sheriff said that he has always been a very helpful member of the community who helps to clear up the snow. He had taken out the plough to dislodge his car that got stuck in the heavy snow. The US has seen many snowstorms of late. The star will also be seen in the coming season of Mayor Of Kingstown. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2's BTS pics are to die for, Hawkeye's latest promo is pure MCU magic, Acharya locks its digital platform and more

Jeremy Renner has also had two Oscar nominations in his career. He was once nominated for Best Actor for The Hurt Locker in 2008. He also got Best Supporting Actor nomination for In The Town in 2010. Anyways, it is good to see him fighting this out like a champ. We hope he recovers soon!