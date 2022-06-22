Jim Carrey has fallen to another death hoax. Yes, believe it or not, the current Jim Carrey death hoax is actually the second of its kind, only this time many Jim Carrey fans as well other neutral observers fell prey to distasteful trick, owing to its sheer manipulative content. This latest death hoax of Jim Carrey also follows a spate of similar hoaxes on Hollywood stars, musicians and sportspersons that have made their way online ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and simply refuses to die down, exposing the volume of sick minds populating the internet. Also Read - Deepika Padukone-Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Emraan Hashmi and more Bollywood stars who refused to work with each other

Origin of Jim Carrey death hoax

So how did such a sick joke originate a second time and why was it so believable this time around? Well, it all began with a video that started circulating on YouTube and Twitter, which we won't be sharing here for ethical reasons. The video was so connivingly edited that one could also see Jim Carrey's last words and hundreds fell for it, flooding Twitter and other social media platforms with heartfelt. condolences. However, after finding out it was a loathsome prank, several of the same users returned to blast the video with fiery reaction. Check out one such example below:

Why does @YouTube allow False Advertisements on their platform?!… Another false report of @JimCarrey being dead on #YouTube & internet…. If I was Jim, I’d sue the Fck pitas these platforms allowing this Fckery. #JimCarreyIeNotDead pic.twitter.com/8wsKNHEmuK — C’zar (@NoLimitWriter_2) June 21, 2022

Hollywood celebrity death hoaxes

As mentioned before, this isn't the first time that a Hollywood icon and her/his/their fans have become an unwitting victim to a death hoax, with number growing at an alarming rate of late. Recently, death hoaxes had also spread like wild fire about Jennifer Lopez and Adam Sandler among others. The bigger problem is that there seems to be no way of putting an end to it, especially with the impunity received from untraceable accounts behind the anonymity of a keyboard. Word is that the numbers are growing because such death hoaxes fetch good coin in the virtual world.