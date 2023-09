COVID-19 has hit Jimmy Kimmel, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, again! Jimmy took to X, formerly called Twitter, to confirm the news. Besides announcing to his fans that he has tested positive for Coronavirus, Jimmy also confirmed that “this weekend's Strike Force Three show” have been called off. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Where to watch Live in India, hosts, performances and more important details

“Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show,” he tweeted.

Jimmy, who thanked all his fans who bought tickets for the upcoming show, assured them that they'd get full refunds. The popular host also confirmed that his team would try to reschedule the show.

Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show. I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick. Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible.… — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 20, 2023

The show, which was scheduled for September 23 was special as it could've marked the first on-stage performing featuring Colbert, Fallon, and Kimmel. The show's proceeds were supposed to go to the hosts' out-of-work staff members who have been severely impacted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The weekly Strike Force Five podcast was launched in August by Kimmel, Colbert, Fallon, Oliver, and Meyers to support their staffers.

Since its official premiere on August 30, the podcast had released six episodes.

Strike Force Five was conceptualised after the hosts had a series of private Zoom calls on a weekly basis to discuss the serious issues that halted work.

"Now, Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers and Oliver invite you to listen in on their once-private chats on this all-new podcast," a press release had mentioned when the show had premiered last month.

Besides “once-private chats”, Strike Force Five also featured hosts’ dialogue on the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes and them answering fan questions.

The hosts had also committed to about 12 episodes of the podcast, with each of them leading a discussion. Spirits giant Diageo and Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile had signed on as presenting sponsors.