Following her divorce from pop star Joe Jonas, actor Sophie Turner and popular singer Taylor Swift left fans overjoyed with their recent outing. Both Cruel Summer singer and Game of Thrones actor were snapped eating dinner at an Italian restaurant Via Carota in New York City on September 19. Also Read - Joe Jones, Sophie Turner officially confirm separation; the singer caught the actress on 'ring camera'?

While Sophie looked gorgeous in a gray outfit, Taylor made heads turn in a red outfit, paired with a denim jacket and brown boots. Also Read - Joe Jonas sings love song for Sophie Turner, shows off wedding ring, putting all divorce rumours to rest

Within minutes, the photos went viral, and fans were quick to share their thoughts and reactions on social media platform X, formerly called Twitter. One user called the meeting a “power move” which could destroyed Joe Jonas’s “petty attempts at post-separation PR slander without saying a word”. Also Read - Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas headed for a divorce? Internet has a major emotional meltdown [VIEW REACTIONS]

Power move (Taylor’s version) Sophie Turner just destroyed all of Joe Jonas’s petty attempts at post-separation PR slander without saying a word #SophieTurner #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/3gOzCjdoAx — ꧁???????????????꧂ (@LeaveHeardAlone) September 20, 2023

OH MY F*CKING GODDD!!!!! ?? The amount of tea they must had!! ? They not just both broke up with a Joe this year but they have the same ex who's also Joe ? I love this beautiful chaos ? #JoeOverParty #TaylorSwift #SophieTurner https://t.co/jRD4TCQxub — Kinga :) (@mynameiskinga) September 20, 2023

I wonder if they sang “Mr Perfectly Fine” while in the car together. I mean… it’s fitting. #taylorswift #sophieturner #vigilanteshit pic.twitter.com/EI937yVlHE — JewlzX2 (@JEWLZX2) September 20, 2023

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift being out together is the biggest "F**k You!" of the Century — If you get it, you get it ????? #TaylorSwift #SophieTurner pic.twitter.com/wTxJzYG1XW — Feran☁️ (@themodestferan) September 20, 2023

Sophie and Taylor serving a huge middle finger to Joe Jonas ? don't you just love to see ex girlfriends supporting each other ?❤️? #SophieTurner #TaylorSwift https://t.co/uzAqBhw0JL — David (@DavidLFC_Vought) September 20, 2023

For the unversed, one of the first men Taylor dated was Joe. They dated as a couple briefly in 2009. However, Joe ended things over the phone in a 27-second call.

Earlier this month, both and Sophie had released a joint statement to announce their decision to part ways after being married for four years. Joe and Sophie had initially connected in 2016 via Instagram DM. The following year, they were engaged and in 2019 they got married in two wedding ceremonies in Las Vegas and France. The couple has two daughters.