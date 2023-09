The divorce between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took a bitter turn after the former filed a lawsuit against The Jonas Brothers’ singer and sued him for refusing their daughters’ return to the UK. The actor also claimed that she found out about Joe filing for divorce days after the reports went viral on social media. Following the allegations, Joe responded to the claims made by Sophie and called them ‘misleading’. Also Read - Joe Jonas’ estranged wife Sophie Turner, ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift step out for dinner; fans love the “beautiful chaos”

Sophie Turner files lawsuit against Joe Jonas

In the lawsuit filed by Sophie Turner, the actor alleged that the father, Joe Jonas prevented the children's return from US to UK, which is a "breach of the mother's rights of custody" under the English law as the children's habitual residence is the UK.

She further alleged that Joe had earlier agreed that Sophie visits Manhattan to personally pick up their daughters after wrapping up the shoot of her show Joan in the UK. However, Sophie claimed that Joe refused to let their daughters go despite Sophie arriving to pick them up on September 17. The actor also claimed that Joe refused to let go of their passports. The actor also claimed that it was through media reports that she found out that Joe had filed for divorce.

Joe Jonas responds to Sophie Turner’s allegations

After the news of Sophie Turner’s lawsuit became viral on social media, Joe Jonas’ representative issued an official statement denying claims made by Sophie. The statement read that an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage is sadly ending. The statement also added that accusing Joe of 'abduction' was “misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."

The statement further added that Joe wants Sophie to reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a “more constructive and private manner” as Joe’s only concern is the well-being of their two daughters. The statement also revealed that it was only after acknowledging Sophie that Joe moved forward with the divorce proceedings.