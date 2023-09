After days of speculations, Joe Jonas has officially filed for divorce from wife Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage. Reportedly, the singer filed for divorce on September 5, Tuesday in a Florida court. According to several American news outlets, Joe filed for divorce stating that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." The couple shares two daughters, Willa, 3, and D., 14 months together. Also Read - Joe Jonas sings love song for Sophie Turner, shows off wedding ring, putting all divorce rumours to rest

Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner, asks for joint custody of their daughters

According to reports, Joe has been taking care of the children pretty much all of the time over the last 3 months and also mentioned the same in the document. The singer has asked for joint custody of their daughters Willa and D and also asked for a parenting plan that allows for "frequent and continuing contact with both parties."

The court documents reviewed by news outlet USA Today revealed that Joe requested for "shared parental responsibilities" between himself and Sophie for their two daughters as well as enforcement of their April 2019 prenuptial agreement.

The documents as reported by USA Today added, “It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility. A parenting plan should be established, which addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties."

Joe and Sophie’s prenuptial agreement

Reportedly, Joe and Sophie had signed a prenup agreement weeks before their wedding in 2019. According to the documents, Joe will keep all of his royalties and earnings from music and Sophie will keep all the money she makes from her acting career.

"The only property that will be split amongst the two stars will be the marital home," the agreement added. Interestingly, Joe has a reported net worth of around $50 million, while Sophie has an estimated net worth of over $12 million.

A report in TMZ cited the reason for Joe and Sophie’s divorce to be the duo’s different personalities. "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles,” the report cited a source close to the duo as saying.