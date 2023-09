Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were seen as an ideal couple by many. Today, the news came that they are headed for a separation. The couple have two very young children. As per Hollywood sources, their personalities just did not match. While Joe Jonas is described as a homebody, Sophie Turner is said to be the partying out-going type. Fans have had varied reactions on this. Many said that Joe Jonas and she dated for a considerable span of time before tying the knot. They wondered how he did not get that their personalities did not match? Sophie Turner has not done any project after Game Of Thrones. It is being assumed that she wants to get back in front of the camera. Also Read - Met Gala 2022 best dressed: Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson, Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner and more stylish couples who set red carpet on fire

Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner issue a statement

The couple have said that this is an united decision, and everything is quite amicable. Joe Jonas has apparently deleted all the pics with Sophie Turner on his social media handle. The two had a dreamy wedding in 2019 in France. In 2020, they had their first child a daughter named Willa. She got pregnant again and had a daughter. Sophie Turner said that being a mother is one of the best things in life. The Jonas' family has grown with these girls including Malti Marie Jonas. It seems Joe Jonas is going to file for active co-parenting where he can frequently visit the girls. The only settlement will be of their sprawling marital home. Also Read - A red and white pre-wedding rehearsal dinner for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas - view pics

Is this the reason for Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner split?

TMZ has said that Joe Jonas caught wife Sophie Turner doing or saying something on a ring camera, which was quite hurtful. He realised that their marriage had ended. Netizens are wondering why all the narratives are coming from the side of Joe Jonas. The two had met when she was very young. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra wishes birthday girl Sophie Turner in the most adorable way, says she can't wait to see the GoT star as bride

Trending Now

Sources tell TMZ that Joe Jonas filed for divorce after allegedly catching Sophie Turner doing or saying something on a ring camera: “Joe had access to a ring cam that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over.” pic.twitter.com/ppQSNZ8mBx — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 6, 2023

The Jonas Brothers have been touring of late. Sophie Turner is known to millions as Sansa Stark from Game Of Thrones.