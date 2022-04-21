Johnny Depp-Amber Heard assault case: Actress' alleged 'threesome' with Elon Musk and more shocking claims made in court

Hollywood stars and are currently amidst a legal war. After the Aquaman actress penned a tell-all op-ed in a popular portal, the Parrites of Caribbean star took a legal route to counter her claims. In her column, she reportedly hinted that she was subjected to domestic violence. However, Johnny Depp has refuted all the claims and stated that he never struck Amber Heard. In fact, he reportedly mentioned that he has never hurt a woman before. Now, some shocking details are coming to light. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS ARMY upset over pic of Jay Park-Jungkook, Johnny Depp's doctor testifies in court in Amber Heard case and more news

During the trial at Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, Johnny Depp reportedly mentioned that the accusations made by Amber Heard were 'quite heinous and disturbing,' as reported by WION. He also said, "Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life." Further, there was a mention of a missing fingertip. Johnny Depp's personal doctor Dr David Kipper in a record statement mentioned that the actor was heavily bleeding when he was called in to take care of his wound. The doctor then said that the chef at Johnny Depp's home found the fingertip in the kitchen area.

The report further states that the Court documents alleged that Elon Musk had a "three-way affair" with Amber Heard and . They reportedly had a threesome with Heard and Delevingne at actress' residence in Los Angeles. Elon Musk, however, responded to all of this and mentioned that there was no 'three-way' affair. As reported by Page Six, he said, "Cara and I are friends, but we've never been intimate. She would confirm this. Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don't think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!"

Reportedly, in the court, Katherine James, Amber Heard's personal assistant also made a shocking statement saying that the actress spat on her when she asked for a raise.