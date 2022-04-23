and 's defamation case is leaving everyone shocked. The trial has begun and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor recently testified in court. A lot of shocking details are coming to light. After allegations of Amber Heard throwing a glass bottle at Johnny Depp injuring his fingertip, now, some shocking texts exchanged between Johnny Depp and his friends in 2013 regarding Amber Heard have come to the fore. During the cross-questioning by the actress' lawyer, these messages were read out in the court and they pretty startling. Also Read - Hollywood News weekly rewind: Reports of Will Smith-Jada Pinkett Smith's divorce, shocking revelations in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard assault case and more

As per a report in Daily Mail, Johnny Depp was cross-examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn. That's when his messages with were read. Rottenborn spoke about Depp's alcohol and drug abuse and asked, "Paul Bettany is a good friend you've done drugs with?" The star reportedly admitted that he had done cocaine and taken pills with Bettany. Then in 2013, Johnny Depp had messaged Paul that read, "Let's burn Amber." In response, Paul wrote, "Having thought it through I don't think we should burn Amber". Then Johnny Depp reportedly replied,"Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she's dead." When asked if these texts were right, he said yes. While Johnny Depp has denied all the allegations of domestic violence while Amber has also denied punching or assaulting Johnny Depp. Amidst all this, there were reports of Amber Heard having a threesome with Elon Musk.

Johnny Depp filed a case against Amber Heard after she wrote a tell-all piece suggesting that she was subjected to domestic violence. In return, Amber Heard filed a case against him.