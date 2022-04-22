Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's real-life courtroom drama is calling for everyone's attention. The Pirates of the Caribbean star dragged his ex-wife Amber Heard to the court after she penned an op-ed alleging that she was subjected to domestic violence. Johnny Depp accused her of tarnishing his image and claimed that he never hit her or any other woman. On the contrary, Amber Heard put a libel case against him as his case allegedly made her look like a 'liar'. Now, the trial is on and some shocking statements are being made. Also Read - Malaika Arora OPENS UP on getting trolled for dating Arjun Kapoor who is 12 years younger; says, 'There’s a misogynist approach...'

On Wednesday, Johnny Depp appeared on the stand to give out his testimony in front of a state court judge in Fairfax County, Virginia. And he revealed about an episode where Amber alleged defecated on his side of the bed. He was quoted saying, "I had received some news. I was shown a picture of what the problem was. I had gone to Mr Bett (Sean Bett, his security guard) and said, 'She's at Coachella. I think it's a good time to go downtown so that I can get some of my things and get them out of there,' especially things that were precious to me… and he said, 'I don't think now's a good time to go.' And I thought, 'It's the perfect time. She's not going to be home for two days.' Then he showed me a photograph on his telephone of… it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter," as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Johnny Depp then stated that he could only laugh looking at the picture as it was 'so bizarre and so grotesque'. The actor is also said to have testified that it was Amber Heard who hit him and not vice versa.