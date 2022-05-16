Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Actor's long-time friend's wife slams the Aquaman 2 actress; says, 'She is quite entitled'

's long-time friend Gina Deuters has spoken about the much publicized Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial in a new interview. She has said that Johnny Depp is the real victim in his long legal battle, and Amber Heard is a 'sociopathic show pony' who is fighting the case for all wrong reasons. The trial is happening at a Fairfax Court in Virginia. He has filed a defamation suit of USD 50 million dollars, and she has counter sued him for USD 100 million. Now, the whole world knows details of their marriages, and some of the stories have shocked one and all. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone reaches France after a long flight, faces trouble while choosing between THESE two things [watch video]

Johnny Depp's long-time business partner Stephen Deuters wife Gina saw their marriage from close quarters. She has given an interview to Page Six. The lady was not allowed to be a witness during the trial. She said that Amber Heard thrives on drama. She says Amber Heard asked her if she enjoyed fighting with her husband. The lady was quoted as saying, "I think there is a part of Amber that believes fighting is passion. It means there’s sparks, fireworks in the relationship. Amber is someone who is always used to getting what she wants. She is quite entitled and I think she made big demands in their divorce." Also Read - Cannes Film Festival 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia stuns at the airport as she leaves for the French Riviera

She said that Stephen her husband had to become a mediator between the couple when their marriage hit rock bottom. He was the only person Amber Heard spoke to in the final days. She said, "My husband called her a sociopathic show pony, and he certainly doesn’t regret it… Stephen, at the end, was quite literally the mediator… no one else wanted to deal with Amber, and Stephen would be the only person she could talk to." Also Read - Cannes 2022: Helly Shah is nervous and excited about walking the red carpet, 'I am a bit numb but...'

On the other hand, Jeremy Bruckheimer the producer of Pirates of the Caribbean has said that the studio is working on two screenplays one with Depp and other without him for the sixth film.