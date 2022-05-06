Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: After The Talented Mr Ripley, netizens dig out more movie references similar to Aquaman actress' testimony

and 's case in the Virginia Court is grabbing headlines all over the globe. It is the Aquaman actress who is now on the witness stand. She has revealed intimate details of their relationship including details of the alleged physical and sexual violence. From talking about how he allegedly slapped her for making fun of his Wino tattoo to revealing that he allegedly shoved a bottle inside her, Amber Heard's explosive statements have left people shaken. But people following the case are discussing how Amber Heard's statements have inconsistencies and in fact belittles the struggle of real domestic and sexual assault victims. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to be back in Mumbai for the shoot of Jee Lee Zara with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif? Here's what we know

Yesterday, Amber Heard said that falling in love with Johnny Depp was like the glorious sunshine, and sometimes he would just be very cold. Fans said that the lines looked like they were taken from the movie The Talented Mr Ripley. Now, some netizens are digging up other movie references of her testimony in the Court. While Amber Heard has the support of some, the majority feels that Johnny Depp was the one trapped in the relationship. Now, they have found out other films like Notting Hill, Maid (Netflix show, Alpha Dog, which they feel inspired Amber Heard. Take a look at these tweets... Also Read - Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case: From cavity search to shoving alcohol bottle – Spine chilling claims made by Aquaman actress

If you were Watching Amber Heard and felt like some of those lines felt strangely familiar, they are. She’s stealing from film and TV and books. Here’s a thread of what I have seen so far! #AmberHeardlsALiar #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #AmberHeard #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/lmgDJVCIoV — Christina Pykles (@ChristinaPykles) May 5, 2022

There’s MORE! These might be the craziest ones!!! Here’s the White Chicks Scene! https://t.co/QBtBfNo2xC pic.twitter.com/coVPMTJUlt — Christina Pykles (@ChristinaPykles) May 5, 2022

Still MORE!!!! Keep them coming!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ulc7ERBAbx — Christina Pykles (@ChristinaPykles) May 5, 2022

The “rather cut off his hand” was more reminiscent to me of The Crucible starring Winona Ryder... and stalking behaviour migh5 extend to stalking exeshttps://t.co/vU0h599kN5 — Kelly Kilfeather (@KellyKilfeather) May 5, 2022

A lot of male domestic abuse victims are also keeping a close eye on the case, which they feel could be a landmark one for them. In the mean time, there is a petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2. Also Read - BTS: Jimin saying 'Namjoon's very existence is enough' in recent Weverse Weekend Interview leaves BTS ARMY emotional – view tweets