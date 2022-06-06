Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: After winning the defamation case, THIS is going to be the superstar's first project

fans now want to see back roaring on the professional front. The superstar has won the defamation case against his ex wife . The actor was seen in the UK performing in gigs along with his friend and British guitarist Jeff Beck. They did a concert in Sheffield and one at London's Royal Albert Hall. It is now confirmed that his album with Jeff Beck is going to be out soon. Johnny Depp has found favour with the public after the televised trial. There are many who believe that the actor was falsely implicated. Also Read - Salman Khan gets death threats after Sidhu Moose Wala killing; here are more Bollywood celebs who received similar unsettling warnings

It seems Jeff Beck gave an interview to The Guardian where he revealed that he met Johnny Depp five years back. He said that they struck an instant chord and their friendship is a joyous one. The two have been performing together in England on songs like John Lennon's Isolation and Jimi Hendrix's Little Wing. Johnny Depp skipped the final verdict of his trial to perform with Jeff Beck. He had flown down to the UK. It seems and Sharon Osbourne also met Johnny Depp after the concert, and they spent some time chatting. Also Read - Armaan Malik to feature in Ed Sheeran's single 2Step; says, 'This is a huge moment...'

Jeff Beck has confirmed that their album is going to be out soon. He said, "We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July." Johnny Depp had plans for a career in music since a long time. Though he was a successful stars in the 1980s and 1990s, he always took his music seriously. Johnny Depp dropped out of school in the 1980s to chase a music career. It was his wife Lori Anne Allison and Nicolas Cage who convinced him to become an actor. Also Read - Karan Kundrra takes girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash on a bike ride; ‘She is so scared,’ say concerned fans [Watch]

Johnny Depp took to social media to thank the jury for giving him his life back after the verdict. He said he needed to do this for himself, and his children Lily-Rose and Jack. On the other hand, he might just make a comeback on Pirates of the Caribbean 6.