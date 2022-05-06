and 's defamation case is gaining a lot of attention. After the Pirates of the Caribbean star, it is Aquaman 2 actress who is testifying in court in this case. Earlier, Amber Heard claimed that Johnny Depp slapped her multiple times when she asked him about his tattoo. Now, she has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a bottle. As per reports, Amber Heard claimed that Johnny Depp penetrated her vagina with an alcohol bottle during an ugly fight. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Here's why people are digging up the Pirates of the Caribbean star's affair with supermodel Kate Moss

As reported by INSIDER, Amber Heard confronted Johnny Depp about his drinking. He dared her to touch his bottles and she did. She revealed that she smashed a bottle to the ground and Johnny Depp lost all his control. As per the report, Johnny Depp chased Amber Heard all over the house smashing bottles and wine glasses. Later, at bar counter in the house, Johnny assaulted her with a bottle. "Johnny had the bottle inside of me and was shoving it inside of me over and over again," she said. The actress also said, "I remember just not wanting to move because I didn't know if it was broken ... I didn't know if he would know it was broken."

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in 2015 and two years later they parted ways. Later, the actress wrote an op-ed in which she claimed that she was a victim of domestic violence without taking any names. Johnny Depp then filed a defamation case against her stating that her op-ed cost him a lot professionally. He could not be a part of the next instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean. In his testimony, Johnny Depp said he was the victim of domestic violence and not Amber Heard.