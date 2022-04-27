Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Aquaman actress has shown signs of personality disorder claims psychologist

and case has grabbed the eyeballs of the whole world. The Hollywood actor has filed a case against her, and it is being contested in court. By the looks of it, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's case will continue for the next few weeks. Now, a clinical and forensic psychologist Dr Shannon Curry has alleged that Amber Heard has shown signs of borderline and histrionic personality disorders. She gave her testimony to the court on the ninth day of the trial. Dr Curry was hired by Johnny Depp's legal team for the case. She told the Court that she was asked to provide a psychological evaluation of Ms Heard in October 2021 but was never asked to do same for Johnny Depp. Also Read - Jersey box office collection day 5: Another alarming drop for the Shahid Kapoor starrer on second Tuesday; writing on the wall

It seems the doctor reportedly reviewed all the case documents as part of the process. The documents included medical medical records, audio and video recordings, photos and "multiple witness statements. It seems she met Amber Heard on face-time on December 10 and 17, 2021 for six hours each. Based on her evaluation, Heard has diagnosed Amber Heard with borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.

Dr Curry said that she did not see any signs of PTSD in Amber Heard but said that it kind of inconclusive as it is not a rule that anyone who is abused suffers from that condition. She said there are people who are harmed psychologically but do not suffer. Heard has alleged that she suffered from PTSD.

Amber Heard asked Dr Curry if she was board-certified and she said she was not. It seems the doctor was called over to the actor's place for a meeting with the legal team where she allegedly also had drinks and dinner. She said the team interviewed her, and he was not present for the same.