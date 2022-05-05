Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Aquaman actress opened her testimony with lines from The Talented Mr. Ripley?

and 's trial in a Fairfax Court in Virginia is turning out to be murkier and sordid. The Aquaman actress today came on the witness stand, and spoke about how Johnny Depp was allegedly physical and sexually abusive. She started off her testimony by saying how falling in love with Johnny Depp was a glorious thing. Amber Heard later revealed that their relationship turned abusive after marriage. She has also made explosive statements on how he did a drug-fuelled cavity search on her. She has narrated one rather horrific incident in May 2013 when he put his hand inside her private parts. Also Read - Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara offered a TV show – here's her mother's RESPONSE [Exclusive]

But netizens have noticed that Amber Heard opened her testimony with lines from The Talented Mr Ripley which is a 1999 film. The line goes like, "The thing with Dickie...it's like the sun shines on you, and it's glorious. And then he forgets you and it's very, very cold." This is how social media reacted on the same...Take a look... Also Read - Lock Upp finale: Tejasswi Prakash fans trend 'Lock Upp With Tejasswi' as the Naagin 6 star gears up to enter as warden [View Tweets]

So Amber Heard stole some of her opening lines from movies. Take a look at this! #AmberHeardlsALiar #AmberHeard #JusticeForJohnny #JohnnyDepp (Court transcript in replies) pic.twitter.com/hRNRHPMd8t — DazzyMcDazFace (@DazzyMcDazFace) May 5, 2022

Yes she did. And another line ‘he’d rather cut off his own hand’ from the movie Mildred Pierce. #AmberHeardlsALiar — biff (@snoozells) May 5, 2022

I feel like I'm watching Amber heard playing the role of Amber heard in a made for tv movie about Johnny Depp. Its wild. The way she's acting for the jury doesn't feel authentic, sounds like what Dr Curry described in her testimony. #JusticeForJohnny #DeppvHeard #DeppHeardTrial pic.twitter.com/silm9AVNW7 — SimplynSeattle (@SystemicDunking) May 4, 2022

Johnny Depp has presented his case with witnesses, recordings, files and what not. We have to see who Amber Heard brings to the Court as her evidence. The case has kept the whole world glued. His agent Jack Wingham said that he lost his movie deal of USD 22.5 due to Amber Heard's Op-Ed page. Also Read - Katrina Kaif rings in her mom Suzanne's 70th birthday with her seven sisters and the pics are pure gold [INSIDE PICS]