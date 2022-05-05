Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Here's why people are digging up the Pirates of the Caribbean star's affair with supermodel Kate Moss

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's case has the whole world glued. Everyday more and more sordid details are emerging in the Fairfax Court in Virginia. The Aquaman actress has made some very damaging claims about how Johnny Depp physically and sexually abused her. Way back in 2020, Amber Heard had said that she did hit Johnny Depp as she feared that he would push her sister and her down the stairs. At that time, she remembered what she had read about Kate Moss and him. She said that she had heard a rumour about them, and it was fresh in her mind. Johnny Depp's lawyer Eleanor Laws contradicted her saying that she did not mention Kate Moss anywhere in her document. The supermodel did not make any comment on the same. His former wife Vanessa Paradis dismissed all claims of Johnny Depp being an abusive man. Also Read - KRK slams Salman Khan for his Eid picture with fans; says, ‘Bhade ke logon par kaafi paise kharch hote honge’

Now, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss had a roaring affair in the 1990s. They met in 1994 when he was 31, and she was 20. They were introduced by a mutual friend at a cafe in New York. The friend was a columnist who said that he did not know that they would become an IT couple, and have such a publicized relationship. Kate Moss said that they felt the spark right from the moment they saw one another. The couple painted the town red with their unbridled PDA. In 2012, Kate Moss said that their whirlwind romance soon lost its charm. In an interview to Vanity Fair, she said, "There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, 'What do I do?' he'd tell me. And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!"

The couple ended their affair in 1998. In 1994 itself, there were reports of how Johnny Depp trashed a hotel room with Kate Moss being inside with him. A paparazzi also clicked them having a verbal brawl. Depp was arrested for vandalising the property but left go after he paid for all the damages. It seems he was intoxicated at that time. His friend John Waltz said Depp did have a temper but this was a small incident.

In 1998, Johnny Depp took full responsibility for his split with Kate Moss. He said that he was too immersed in work to care for her in a better manner. He said he has to take responsibility for what happened. Johnny Depp said that criticism about his work affected his temper. He said he could not separate his personal and professional life. He said, "Trust me, I'm a total moron at times."