and 's case has been full of twists and turns. Now, in closing arguments on Friday, Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez said that Amber was acting in court. She also called it the 'performance of her life'.

Said Camille, "She came into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life, and she gave it." She went on to add, "Miss Heard's acting coach, Christina Sexton, testified that Miss Heard has difficulty crying when she is acting. You saw it: Miss Heard sobbing without tears while spinning elaborate, exaggerated, fantastical accounts of abuse."

Meanwhile, fans are reacting on the trail and that it's coming to an end. Have a look at some of reactions below:

The Johny Depp Amber Heard trial ends today and it feels like finale of one of the best sitcoms in recent years. Hope we don't get a shit ending ? — Yusri M. Abdel-Hafez ?? (@Yusri_hafez) May 27, 2022

My youtube tl filled with johny depp trial. Some people even make a living out of it by reacting to trial — uknowho (@tripleW97) May 27, 2022

would been complicated but depp fans made it easy to see how @innocentdepp truly is by fans telling the story while depp couldn't defend himself , it be embarrassing for depp loose this case...he could made it easier to win if his fans didn't get involved in this trial — Mk.IXV DRiNEGA (@IKintobor) May 27, 2022

I'm guilty too. I caught myself watching the Johny Depp trial for no good reason. pic.twitter.com/DssrHcFmkJ — Kushtrim R. Krasniqi (@rkushtrim) May 27, 2022

Meanwhile, recently, a text Johnny reportedly sent to his former talent agent Christian Carinno went viral. He was talking about the affair between Heard and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It was very ‘vulgar’ and ‘explicit’. “Come see me face to face...I'll show him things he's never seen before... Like, the other side of his d--- when I slice it off,” a part of it read.