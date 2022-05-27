Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case has been full of twists and turns. Now, in closing arguments on Friday, Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez said that Amber was acting in court. She also called it the ‘performance of her life’. Also Read - Stranger Things 4 Vol 1 review: Hopper, Joyce and Eleven keep fans hooked and on edge of seat; netizens call it a 'masterpiece’
Said Camille, "She came into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life, and she gave it." She went on to add, "Miss Heard's acting coach, Christina Sexton, testified that Miss Heard has difficulty crying when she is acting. You saw it: Miss Heard sobbing without tears while spinning elaborate, exaggerated, fantastical accounts of abuse."
Meanwhile, fans are reacting on the trail and that it's coming to an end. Have a look at some of reactions below:
Meanwhile, recently, a text Johnny reportedly sent to his former talent agent Christian Carinno went viral. He was talking about the affair between Heard and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It was very ‘vulgar’ and ‘explicit’. “Come see me face to face...I'll show him things he's never seen before... Like, the other side of his d--- when I slice it off,” a part of it read.
