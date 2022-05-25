Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: DC Films Head Walter Hamada debunks the Aquaman 2 actress' claims of being almost replaced due to the domestic violence controversy

In the course of the trial, Amber Heard claimed that the whole domestic violence controversy involving Johnny Depp cost her professionally as she was almost replaced in Aquaman 2 and Justice League franchise. But the head of DC Films, Walter Hamada has confirmed that she was almost dropped as the studio was not happy with the chemistry between Jason Momoa and her. Hamada testified on May 2022 via video. He was a witness called by Depp's team. Amber Heard spoke about how the domestic violence case affected her career, and she had to fight to keep the role of Mera for Aquaman 2. Also Read - Swaran Ghar: Actresses who REJECTED Sangita Ghosh’s role in the show

Walter Hamada said that he spoke to the producer Rob Cowan about the lack of chemistry between Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. It seems the concern was quite big. It seems they also thought of bringing a different actress on board. Hamada has been quoted as saying by Rolling Stones, "The reality is, it's not uncommon on movies for two leads to not have chemistry." He said that factors like editing and music score bring out the magic.

He was further quoted as saying, "You can fabricate, sort of, that chemistry. So I think at the end of the day, I think if you watch the movie, they look like they have great chemistry. But I just know that through the course of the post-production, it took a lot of effort to get there." It should be noted that he did not mention anything about alleged cold vibes between Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. He said that there were no issues with Amber Heard when they shot the sequel Aquaman 2.

He clarified that it was pre-decided that Mera would have a small role in Aquaman 2. He said it was designed more as a buddy comedy between Aquaman and his half-brother King Orm played by Patrick Wilson.