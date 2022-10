The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case was one of the sensational news headlines of 2022. Fans were glued into the details of what the two parties said at the Fairfax Court in Virginia. As we know, he had alleged that Amber Heard's defamatory piece in The Washington Post caused him immense financial harm. He faced a boycott from big studios and was ousted from movies like Fantastic Beasts and Pirates Of The Caribbean. The latter was one of the biggest projects he had been part of in his career. Johnny Depp also claimed during the trial that he was kind of responsible in getting Amber Heard a role in the Aquaman franchise. It seems he put in a word at the top honchos at Warner Bros for his then wife. He said it was sad that she continued to be a part of Aquaman 2 while he was out of his films.

Johnny Depp's former management agency, The Management Group reportedly told the tabloid Insider that the actor made around USD 650 million in the period of 1999 to 2016. He had said that he incurred losses as they did not manage his finances well. Johnny Depp said he lacked money management skills, but revealed that he apparently made USD 650 million, and lost the amount due to The Management Group. It seems they did not pay his taxes, which meant that he had cough up another USD 100 million. Now, Fandomwire, another Hollywood tabloid has said that Johnny Depp might lying about his actual net worth. It seems there are chances that he exaggerated his losses during the Amber Heard trial. It seems Johnny Depp was paid USD 68 million for Alice In Wonderland. He charges close to USD 20 million for every Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. Johnny Depp also took home around 20 per cent from the box office profits. This came to USD 40 million per film.

Johnny Depp worked for just one day on Fantastic Beasts. He was paid USD 16 million for it. The superstar is now in Canada performing at gigs with his friend Jeff Beck.