Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: Elon Musk has this piece of advice for the former couple; fan asks if he is paying the legal fees of the Aquaman 2 actress [Read Tweet]

The and case is at its end. We are awaiting the final verdict of the court. The names of quite a few celebs have come up and one of the notable ones is that of Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Well, he was initially supposed to testify on behalf of his former girlfriend, Amber Heard. ICYMI, the Aquaman 2 actress was in a relationship with him in 2016 after she split with Johnny Depp. They were friends before that. Johnny Depp and his legal counsel said that Amber Heard allegedly cheated on him with Elon Musk. One of the shocking statements was that of an alleged threesome at Johnny Depp's home between Elon Musk, Amber Heard and model Cara Delevinge. People were stunned. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Sriti Jha on being asexual, Sumona Chakravarti’s struggle with endometriosis and more: TV divas who OPENLY spoke about their personal problems

The testimonies in court have included some alleged incidents of domestic and sexual abuse that are pretty horrific. Amber Heard started crying saying that she is being targeted with online hate, and some people even allegedly wanted to kill her baby girl. Elon Musk tweeted, "I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha reveals who is her fave past contestant from Rohit Shetty's show and it will make you go aww

My takeaways from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial:

1. Fame is one hell of a drug (for some).

2. Psychiatrists & lawyers come in drastically varying levels of skill.

3. Lying to millions of people is something humans are capable of.

4. Love can be messy.

5. Mega pint of wine. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) May 27, 2022

I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

Many were surprised when Elon Musk did not testify in the Virginia court. There is a video circulating that allegedly shows Amber Heard and him allegedly snuggling in the lift of his Depp's penthouse apartment. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, Kartik Aaryan's Satyanarayan Ki Katha and more: 10 Bollywood films that underwent title change for shocking reasons

You didn’t find Amber manipulative while in relationship with her back then? — Jim Z (@moonares) May 28, 2022

but you are paying her fees, aren't you? — Izzy (@izzy_yzeir) May 28, 2022

Did you purposefully give Amber mediocre lawyers? Because that is pretty funny ?? — TheMadRatter BPD Muffin Gwennafran ♊ (@Gwennafran) May 28, 2022

Johnny Depp's lawyers Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez have also attained star status with this trial. Many have however criticized the televising of the trial saying it will make it tough for domestic violence victims.