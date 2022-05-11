Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Has the Pirate of the Caribbbean star found LOVE in his attorney? Here's the truth

and 's case is getting all the eyeballs. The hearing will resume in some days. Aquaman 2 actress Amber Heard is expected to continue her testimony against the superstar. She has alleged some horrific incidents of domestic and sexual abuse against Johnny Depp. Fans are hoping that the defamation case will end by May, and hopefully the aggrieved party will be compensated. In the mean time, fans have started shipping the Pirate of the Caribbean superstar with his attorney Camille Vasquez. She is part of his legal team, and fans of Johnny Depp totally adore the lady. Videos of them cracking jokes and having small talk have gone viral on social media. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh starrer's pre-release mania grips overseas audience – watch video

But sources have told TMZ that this affair is nothing but a figment of imagination of social media users. It seems Johnny Depp has bonded well with his legal team as the case has progressed. The legal team has developed an attachment with the star, and they are close in professional capacity, and as friends. The news portal also reported that Camille Vasquez is happily dating a British guy who is in the real estate business. They have been together for more than six months. So, there is nothing between Johnny Depp and his attorney. A quote of Camille Vasquez has gone viral on Twitter.

It reads, "Ms. Heard took on the role of a lifetime. She can't back down. She has been living and breathing this lie for years now and she has been preparing to give the performance of her life in this trial." Amber Heard also has support from some people who have slammed the trial as misogynist. Johnny Depp's legal team is from Brown Runick, a top legal firm.

Ben Chew, Stephanie Calnan, Andrew Crawford, Rebecca MacDowell Lecaroz, Yarelyn Mena, Jessica Meyers, Samuel Moniz and Camille Vasquez.