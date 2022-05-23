Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Is the Aquaman actress staging a show in the court of law? Check out these videos

All eyes are on the and case. The trial is expected to end by May 27, 2022. The two are involved in a defamation case in a Fairfax Court in Virginia. The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued her for USD 50 million saying that her Op-Ed in Washington Post cost him professionally, and tarnished his reputation. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married in 2016 but the nuptials did not last for a year. She said that he was physically and sexually abusive and ended the wedding. The alimony given by the star to her was USD 7 million. She said she did donate it but it looks there is some ambiguity on the actual use of the funds. Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo: Pakistani song copied in Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor's film? Here's the truth

While Johnny Depp has submitted a number of witnesses in court as proof along with documents, there is nothing concrete from Amber Heard's side. The public is with Johnny Depp. Many writers from mainstream media have criticized it as sheer misogyny. But people who are seeing the legal proceedings that are being televised have a different opinion of the actress. In fact, many people that she is lying and have accused her of putting on an act. Here is a look at some of the videos circulating around...

Such videos are made not just for Amber Heard. There are clips where Johnny Depp assumedly looks very fondly towards Camille Vasquez.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial has been full of shocking statements. Right from her allegedly defecating on his bed to her claims that he sexually assaulted her with a bottle, people are shocked. Most of Johnny Depp's exes Jennifer Grey, Winona Ryder, and others have said that he was never violent with them though he might be hot-headed.