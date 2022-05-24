Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Jason Momoa's agent leaked his fee for Aquaman 2 to the actress' camp? Angry fans take to Twitter

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Case is in its last stages. Yesterday, some witnesses from the side of Amber Heard was called. One of them was Amber Heard's agent Jessica Kovacevic. She said that the makers of Aquaman 2 Warner Bros did not want her in the film. The agent said that she fought hard to let Amber Heard be a part of the project. It seems the bad press around the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case had affected the actress. She said that it affected her career. Much to the surprise of all, she said that Amber Heard could have have had a career like Gal Gadot and Zendaya. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut and Kiara Advani buy swanky cars worth a whopping amount [Watch Now]

But the most shocking part is that the agent said that Jason Momoa's agent allegedly revealed his fee for Aquaman 2. It seems the hunk had hiked up his fee a considerable amount. This has angered netizens. Fans feel it is Jason Momoa who has made Aquaman a hit movie and this kind of disclosure about the kind of money he was paid is downright unprofessional. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan once again hides his face under a black umbrella to not reveal his Dunki look; netizens say, 'Inka toh umbrella bhi Mercedes ka hai'

Amber Heard talent agent claims Jason Mamoa agent revealed highly confidential information about him to her. Either Jason Mamoa is gonna fire his agent or that agent is gonna sue this witness.#DeppVsHeard #DeppvHeard #JusticeForJohnny — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) May 23, 2022

This talent agent witness is an absolute joke. She has compared #AmberHeard stardom to Jason Mamoa, Gal Gadot and Zendaya.??#JohnnyDeppvAmberHeard #DeppVsHeard #DeppvHeard — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) May 23, 2022

Now, the agent had earlier said that Amber Heard's chemistry with Jason Momoa was not liked by the studio which is why her part was cut off. There are strong rumours of her being taken off from Aquaman 2 after this trial. Take a look at how social media reacted on the same... Also Read - Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning trailer: Tom Cruise is back to his daredevil ways but the train stunt will remind you of MI 1

Wonder is #JasonMomoa will want a word with his agent about this https://t.co/pvfFMpRxw3 — FlipIowaBlueIn2022??‍♀️ (@VGoodMommy) May 24, 2022

I watched #Aquaman for #JasonMomoa I also was happy that Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe would be Co-staring with Jason. Jason tell your Agent not to talk about your financial affairs with others.#Khaldrogo #CONAN I loved him in Conan the Barbarian pic.twitter.com/dQZIxq9Gfy — Missssilulu (@fireflysonata) May 24, 2022

I’d say #JasonMomoa should not only fire the agent but also sue the agent for releasing confidential information #justiceforjohnnydepp — cara downey (@cara_downey) May 24, 2022

If I was #JasonMomoa I'd be ?? knowing my agent was discussing and showing my Private & Confidential contract with a 3rd party because I share an #agent with #AH .... I'd certainly be looking for a new agent #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard#JohnnyDepptrial #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial pic.twitter.com/cHdsnmHGMv — Katherine (@Kate65248472) May 23, 2022

The trial is supposed to end on May 27. The couple were married in 2016 but the marriage ended in a nasty manner with the actress alleging domestic violence. The two had met for the first time while filming Rum Diary.