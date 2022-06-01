and case has caught the attention of many people across the world. Many were keenly following it. Now, people are interested to know when and how it will end. It’s also an important case as the verdict might be used as a reference in other similar cases. Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan film now setting OTT on fire after dominating box office – check out its digital records

Jury deliberations

The jury deliberations in the case ended on May 31 with no verdict from the jurors. The long trial had ended earlier with arguments from both sides. On Friday, the judge had stated that the jurors' names would be sealed for a year due. This will be done keeping in mind the case's high-profile nature.

As you might be aware, Johnny had sued Amber for $50 million after she had published a Washington Post op-ed in 2018 titled 'I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced or culture's wrath'. While Johnny's name wasn't mentioned, his team had said that there were hints that it was talking about him. On Tuesday, the jury discussed whether it was defamatory towards Johnny Depp. The judge said, "The statement is the headline and not the entire op-ed."

Case verdict

According to The Right Side of the Roaring Rapids, 'Once a verdict is reached, the verdict will be 60 minutes + the top of the hour from the time a verdict is reached.'

The Jury has finished deliberating for 5/31/22. We do not have a verdict at this juncture. Jury deliberations will continue tomorrow 6/1/22 at 9 AM. Just a reminder once a verdict is reached, the verdict will be 60 minutes + the top of the hour from the time a verdict is reached. — The Right Side of the Roaring Rapids (@roaringrapids22) May 31, 2022

But it is not clear yet when the verdict will be out. This is a high-profile case and it seems they want to be sure about everything in the verdict. There have been several accusations from either party so it is expected to involve a lot of discussions. There is also a possibility that either party might go to jail if the verdict goes against them.