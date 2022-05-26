Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case is currently one of the hot topics in the world of entertainment. The people of the west have been watching the trial that has been going on for a couple of weeks now. Recently, Johnny Depp's former girlfriend, model Kate Moss was asked to testify in court. It was after Amber Heard had claimed that she had heard rumours about Johnny pushing Moss down the stairs. Kate Moss took a stand and presented her side of the story. Also Read - Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill reconsidering decision of making Bollywood debut with Salman Khan film?
Kate Moss testifies in court in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case is being held at the Fairfax County Courthouse. Kate Moss couldn't physically drop by and hence testified in court over a video call. She was asked to narrate the incident that happened when she and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor were holidaying in Jamaica. Kate recalled, "We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha showers love on Shabir Ahluwalia's new show; says, 'He's incredible' [Exclusive]
Kate Moss denies being pushed by Johnny Depp
Kate went on to add, "I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention." She concluded the statement by denying the rumours saying, "He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs." Kate's testimony turned the tide anew. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedy show to not return to TV as comedian plans to go big on OTT? [Exclusive]
What were Amber Heard's claims?
While recalling an altercation between her sister and Johnny, Amber Heard had claimed that the image of Depp pushing Kate down the stair flashed/popped into her mind and hence, in order to defend her sister, she had hit him. The Aquaman 2 actress said that he had heard rumours about the alleged incident.
Johnny Depp on Amber Heard's testimony
The former Fantastic Beasts actor opened up on his thoughts on Heard's testimony. He said called her allegations "outlandish" and the trial "unimaginably brutal." The actor added, "No human being is perfect, certainly not, none of us, but I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse. It's insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence, that she's attributed to me, l these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things. Horrible, ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal, cruel and all false." Depp accused heard of turning the story "into a very ugly incident, all in her mind."
Netizens REACT to Kate Moss' testimony in court
A lot of people are supporting Johnny Depp in this case as is visible on Twitter. However, there are some who believe they are equally at fault in their relationship. Amber Heard has been at the receiving end of the ongoing trial. Johnny's smile when Kate testified has also been the talk of the town. Check out the Twitter reactions here:
Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard for $50 million for her op-ed alleging him to be a wife-beater. Heard counter sued him for $100 million.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.