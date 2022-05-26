Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case is currently one of the hot topics in the world of entertainment. The people of the west have been watching the trial that has been going on for a couple of weeks now. Recently, Johnny Depp's former girlfriend, model Kate Moss was asked to testify in court. It was after Amber Heard had claimed that she had heard rumours about Johnny pushing Moss down the stairs. Kate Moss took a stand and presented her side of the story. Also Read - Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill reconsidering decision of making Bollywood debut with Salman Khan film?

Kate Moss testifies in court in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case is being held at the Fairfax County Courthouse. Kate Moss couldn't physically drop by and hence testified in court over a video call. She was asked to narrate the incident that happened when she and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor were holidaying in Jamaica. Kate recalled, "We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back."

Kate Moss denies being pushed by Johnny Depp

Kate went on to add, "I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention." She concluded the statement by denying the rumours saying, "He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs." Kate's testimony turned the tide anew.

British supermodel and #JohnnyDepp's ex #KateMoss testified that Depp did NOT push her down the stairs during a trip in Jamaica. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/1jjpoD5Rn7 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 25, 2022

What were Amber Heard's claims?

While recalling an altercation between her sister and Johnny, Amber Heard had claimed that the image of Depp pushing Kate down the stair flashed/popped into her mind and hence, in order to defend her sister, she had hit him. The Aquaman 2 actress said that he had heard rumours about the alleged incident.

Johnny Depp on Amber Heard's testimony

The former Fantastic Beasts actor opened up on his thoughts on Heard's testimony. He said called her allegations "outlandish" and the trial "unimaginably brutal." The actor added, "No human being is perfect, certainly not, none of us, but I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse. It's insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence, that she's attributed to me, l these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things. Horrible, ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal, cruel and all false." Depp accused heard of turning the story "into a very ugly incident, all in her mind."

Netizens REACT to Kate Moss' testimony in court

A lot of people are supporting Johnny Depp in this case as is visible on Twitter. However, there are some who believe they are equally at fault in their relationship. Amber Heard has been at the receiving end of the ongoing trial. Johnny's smile when Kate testified has also been the talk of the town. Check out the Twitter reactions here:

#katemoss came on like a boss, called #amberheard a liar, took her super model arse & left... That's how it's done, all in less than 5 minutes??#amberheard will never be able to hold her head up around this woman or any of the people who's standing by #johnnydepp pic.twitter.com/grUASIOnIg — Truth (@Truth31563301) May 25, 2022

#KateMoss has just testified that #JohnnyDepp did not push her down the stairs, nor did she ever hit her in any other way. No, he just ran to her aid when she slipped and fell down the stairs. He just reacted like a gentleman, as always!! It's #JohnnyDepp.#AmberHeardIsALiar — ?????M.G. Warrior Of Johnny Depp ⚖Wald-Mignon (@mg_violette) May 25, 2022

#JohnnyDepp didn’t have to pay (or threaten) #KateMoss to testify. Let that sink in. Johnny has real friends and people who care about him that want to speak on his behalf. Amber could never. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #JusticeForJohnny — gabbi (@sadittymommy) May 25, 2022

#KateMoss falls#JohnnyDepp helps her#AmberHeard turns it into an abuse story Fucking disgusting bastard. Female narcissist abuser — Male Victims of Domestic Abuse Scotland ?? (@MaleScotland) May 25, 2022

Him smiling looking at her on the screen just adds to how beautiful this was ?❤️#KateMoss#JohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard https://t.co/jnXDNLTXTg — Cherie Fairy (@_cherie_fairy_) May 25, 2022

#JohnnyDepp having Flashbacks of his great times w/ #KateMoss His beautiful loving smile is his heart speaking remembering the happy moments. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/GywTSBtsHN — Anna (@Ann405LA) May 25, 2022

Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard for $50 million for her op-ed alleging him to be a wife-beater. Heard counter sued him for $100 million.