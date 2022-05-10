Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: Old screenshot of actor's chat with Amber Heard's mom Paige Heard goes viral, 'It’s the lawyers on both sides doing this not Amber'

All eyes are on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case, which is panning out in a Fairfax Court in Virginia. Johnny Depp was the first to start his testimony backed by a number of records and eyewitnesses. Later, the Aquaman 2 actress began her statement, which was quite shocking. She said that Johnny Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her with a bottle, and once did a cavity search on her to see if she had hidden his cocaine. Everyone was aghast after her statement. But there was no corroborating witness as such from his side. Both their psychologists, Dr Shannon Curry and Dawn Hughes also presented their analysis and forensic findings. Also Read - From Ira Khan to Ankita Lokhande: Celebs who were slammed for revealing outfits; asked to cover up by netizens

Now, a screenshot of an old conversation between Johnny Depp and Paige Heard has gone viral. In the chats, we can see that the latter blames the lawyers of the actors for the strained relationships. She says that Amber Heard never wanted this. This is from 2016 when she got a restraining order against the Pirate of the Caribbean star. Paige Heard's text to Johnny Depp reads, "It's the lawyers on both sides doing this not Amber. I heard the whole story very teary—if I could just talk to Johnny. She didn't want this. Friggin lawyers on BOTH sides!! This was not her idea, not her wishes. She was told she would be evicted and out in 30 days if she did not do this."

She adds, "Her dumb lawyer possibly as the only way she would have a place to live in 30 days. She DID NOT want to do this I swear to you. The lawyers are frigging things up."

In response to that, Johnny Depp wrote back, "If she didn't want to file a restraining order against me and send a message to the world that i am some kind of violent wife beater ...then why would she go to the courthouse with a photo of her that looks like she's been abused??? this is my life too, what are my children and my children's friends supposed to think??? I do not deserve this, and they do not deserve this... especially not from her." Paige Heard also refers to the superstar as son and says she loves him.