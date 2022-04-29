Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Petition to remove the actress from Aquaman 2 receives two million signatures

and 's defamation case has taken a new turn. After The Pirates of the Caribbean star gave his testimony in court during the trial, a lot of people seem to be siding with him now. Earlier, Justice for Johnny trended on social media as people came out in support of him. Now, a petition has been filed on change.org to get Amber Heard removed from Aquaman 2. Surprisingly or not, the petition has received more than 2 million signatures as people want Amber Heard to be removed from the film. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Suga raps for PSY, Elon Musk to NOT testify in Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case and more

Earlier, when Amber Heard had alleged that she suffered domestic violence at the hands of Johnny Depp, Disney removed him from the fifth instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean. He then filed a defamation case against her stating that her allegations caused him severe professional damages. Now, in the petition against Amber Heard, its written that she "has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp" and her appearance in Aquaman 2 should be cancelled to prevent the alleged abuse from being "glamorized". It further reportedly reads, "Also, Amber Heard was arrested in 2009 for abusing a former domestic partner, Tasya Van Ree, demonstrating a repeated pattern of abuse by Amber Heard."

During his testimony, Johnny Depp alleged that he was the one who was the victim of domestic violence and not Amber Heard. He recalled an incident when the actress threw a glass bottle at him leaving him injured. His fingertip chipped off because of glass. Johnny Depp also accepted to doing drugs. The Pirates of Caribbean star also rubbished the reports that alleged that he put out a cigarette on Amber. He said, "I can certainly say, without hesitation, there's no way under the sun that I would flick a cigarette at her or burn her with a cigarette. If I flicked ashes, and ash got on her, but she's certainly not screaming out in pain as if a cigarette is being put out on her."