and 's defamation case has been ruling the headlines for the past week. The Pirates of the Caribbean star testified in court and over this big testimony, he made some serious and shocking claims. From Amber Heard popping on bed to throwing a vodka bottle at him, Johnny Depp's testimony raised many eyebrows in this case. In fact, a lot of people came out in support of him as he stated that he was the victim of domestic violence. Now, a video has hit headlines in which one can see Johnny Depp trying to control his laughter as his bodyguard is questioned over genitals.

In the video, Amber Heard's lawyer questioned Johnny Depp's bodyguard through a video conference. Malcom Connolly has been Johnny's bodyguard for 23 years and he was questioned about their stay in Australia. In the video, the lawyer asked Connolly if he saw Johnny Depp in the forey and whether he saw the actor urinating. When Amber's lawyer asked if he had seen Johnny's genitals, he denied and said, "I think I would remember if I had seen Mr Depp's penis." At this point, Johnny Depp could not hold back his laughter. The actor was seen hiding his face in his arms as he simply could not stop himself from laughing. Watch the video below:

Courtroom Moment: The courtroom laughed at the response of #JohnnyDepp's bodyguard when asked about Depp allegedly urinating in his foyer at his Australia home and his penis. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/QXTIFX4s3f — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 28, 2022

Earlier, in an op-ed, Amber Heard had penned that she had been the victim of domestic violence. Though she did not take any name, Johnny Depp claimed that her op-ed affected him professionally.